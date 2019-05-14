Armenian teen forcibly converted to Islam on Turkey live TV

Cases of forcible religious conversion continue in Turkey. This time an Armenian teen was converted to Islam on live television.
During his religious TV program, Turkish theologian Nihat Hatipoğlu violated the Treaty of Lausanne and applied one of the points that define genocide. He converted 13-year-old Armenian boy named Artur to Islam live on air, and without the presence of his parents.
The Turkish press covered this event as top news.
But this incident is simply unacceptable under the Treaty of Lausanne, as it violates the rights of national and religious minorities, in terms of religious conversion of a minor without the presence of his parents.
In addition, this act also fits into one of the points that define genocide, and according to which it is unacceptable to forcibly convert a child into another religion. In this situation, this case fully fits into that point, since the religious conversion of a minor without the presence of his parents is equal to forcible religious conversion.