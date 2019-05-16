News
Armenia expert: Impossible to achieve effective results in IT sector without pilot projects
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – It is impossible to achieve effective results in the information technology (IT) sector without pilot projects. Karen Vardanyan, Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises of Armenia, said this at the sixth seminar of the European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills, and which is held Thursday in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, two pilot projects in Armenia have already passed to the level of effectively realistic programs.

“However, prior to implementing a country’s successful pilot program in another country, it should undergo some changes—taking into account the local conditions,” Vardanyan noted, in particular.

In the expert’s view, it is important to change the awareness of those who are not involved in high-tech training—and this should be done by way of the successful examples.

As reported earlier, representatives of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, and Latvia are participating in the sixth seminar of the EU Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills.
Հայերեն and Русский
