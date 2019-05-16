Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills

Sixth seminar of the European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills is being held Thursday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The event has brought together representatives, experts, and industry professionals from Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, and Latvia.
The above-said network is aimed at the sharing of knowhow in digital skills, and the deepening of ties and expanding of cooperation between the EU and participating countries.
The seminar is funded by the European Commission.