News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills
Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Sixth seminar of the European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills is being held Thursday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The event has brought together representatives, experts, and industry professionals from Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, and Latvia.

The above-said network is aimed at the sharing of knowhow in digital skills, and the deepening of ties and expanding of cooperation between the EU and participating countries.

The seminar is funded by the European Commission.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU accession remains strategic goal for Turkey
Turkey applied for the EU membership in 1987 and...
 Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Visa liberalization with EU is very fundamental matter to us
“This is a matter of ‘every moment’ to us,” the FM said…
 Armenia FM on chances of EU-Azerbaijan agreement: I’m confident that EU has principles of maintaining consistency
The European Union and Azerbaijan are negotiating with each other; we, naturally, are not for those negotiations…
 Armenian FM publishes article dedicated to tenth anniversary of EaP
The first decade of the pretentious effort of the Eastern Partnership for the engagement of...
 Azerbaijan FM explains reasons for their protest over Eastern Partnership Declaration
“Especially when it comes to the principles specified in the Helsinki Final Act…
 Media: US bans Europe from developing its own weapons
The text of the letter notes that the current EU defense plans threaten a decade-long…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos