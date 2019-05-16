Pakistan airspace to remain shut for Indian flights till May 30

Pakistan has closed its airspace for commercial flights to and from India until May 30, TASS reported quoting Asian Age.
According to the newspaper, Islamabad on Wednesday decided not to open its airspace for aircraft heading from and to this country until the end of this month.
The Pakistani side is waiting for the end of the general parliamentary elections in India, after which relations between the countries will probably change for the better, the newspaper added.
International flights to India often pass over the territory of Pakistan, and the airlines of many states suffer heavy financial losses. Flight duration has also increased, as airlines have to lengthen routes for overflight of Pakistan, and air ticket prices have increased.