Armenia Deputy PM on Artsakh presidents' letter of pledge for Kocharyan

No aspect or process can affect the relations between Armenia and Artsakh. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia TIgran Avinyan told journalists today, talking about the problems that the letter of pledge of the incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan may cause.
“Be it a judicial procedure, Kocharyan’s claim or something else, even if the court gives a positive conclusion, there can’t be any problem with the relations between Armenia and Artsakh,” he stated.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Artsakh’s incumbent and former presidents Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan have submitted a letter of pledge to change the preventive measure (remand) for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.