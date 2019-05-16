News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenian political technologist: Karabakh presidents discussed with Armenia PM
Armenian political technologist: Karabakh presidents discussed with Armenia PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is the trendiest topic for discussions in Armenia today. This is what political technologist Vigen Hakobyan said during a May 16 press conference.

According to him, it was clear that this trial would be a hot topic and would cast a shade on other major and even foreign policy issues. He added that it is still too early to assess the process.

The political technologist said the arrival of the incumbent and former presidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in court is important in that their visit can convey new political shades to the trial. He viewed the presidents’ joint motion for changing Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure as a manifestation of humanitarianism and added that there might be a serious political context in all this. “Of course, at first sight, it seems as though everything is decided. Nevertheless, I believe we must always take into account the fact that, when it comes to such issues, there are always certain agreements between such officials, meaning I don’t think the two presidents would come to Yerevan to participate in a trial, even if they didn’t have a certain agreement with Armenia’s incumbent leader,” Hakobyan stated.

The political technologist ruled out the meeting of incumbent President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is returning from China to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kocharyan: I signed decree on emergency after several dozens were injured
Kocharyan said he was informed about possible provocations...
 Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of...
 Political technologist: Russia trying to exert pressure on Armenia PM
According to him, the situation has escalated so much that...
 Second Armenia President promulgating state secret in court
Kocharyan stated that the secret document is also related to them, but...
 Karabakh serving, former presidents formally pledge to Yerevan court for Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan’s release
Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan paid 500,000 drams, each, to the court deposit account…
 Case of March 1 events: Armenia's Prosecutor General arrives in court
Incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos