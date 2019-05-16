Armenian political technologist: Karabakh presidents discussed with Armenia PM

The trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is the trendiest topic for discussions in Armenia today. This is what political technologist Vigen Hakobyan said during a May 16 press conference.

According to him, it was clear that this trial would be a hot topic and would cast a shade on other major and even foreign policy issues. He added that it is still too early to assess the process.

The political technologist said the arrival of the incumbent and former presidents of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in court is important in that their visit can convey new political shades to the trial. He viewed the presidents’ joint motion for changing Robert Kocharyan’s preventive measure as a manifestation of humanitarianism and added that there might be a serious political context in all this. “Of course, at first sight, it seems as though everything is decided. Nevertheless, I believe we must always take into account the fact that, when it comes to such issues, there are always certain agreements between such officials, meaning I don’t think the two presidents would come to Yerevan to participate in a trial, even if they didn’t have a certain agreement with Armenia’s incumbent leader,” Hakobyan stated.

The political technologist ruled out the meeting of incumbent President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is returning from China to Armenia.