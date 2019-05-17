News
There will be démarche against Azerbaijan decision, Armenia MFA says
There will be démarche against Azerbaijan decision, Armenia MFA says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I read in the British press that Baku is banning the Arsenal football club Armenian fans’ entry into Azerbaijan.

Arman Abovyan, secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Friday said this at the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, and addressing Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan.

In particular, the MP wanted to know whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia was going to respond to this move.

“It’s apparent that this is another fascist decision of Azerbaijan,” Abovyan said. “Will our MFA respond to this, at least in some way?”

Hovhannisyan replied that that this matter was discussed with members of the federation of Armenian fans.

“I don’t know what exactly will be initiated,” the deputy FM added. “But it’s definite that there will be a démarche.”

Arsenal and Chelsea will lock horns in the UEFA Europa League final which is slated for May 29, in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku. And Armenia national football team captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to be in the Gunners’ squad for this match.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
