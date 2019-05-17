Armenia PM: Karabakh President's motion for Robert Kocharyan sparked questions

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared that he was aware that President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan had filed a motion to release second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody, but he isn’t planning on interfering. This is what Pashinyan told Rusian journalists Friday.

When asked if the differing views on the case of Robert Kocharyan won’t have an impact on the relations between Yerevan and Stepanakert, Pashinyan answered with precaution, writes Ъ.

According to Pashinyan, he can understand Mr. Sahakyan from the moral perspective, but there are some questions from the political perspective.

“For instance, if there was a case over Nagorno-Karabakh in court, what would their attitude be, if I tried to file a motion for someone as well? We also need to specify the issue for which they are supporting Robert Kocharyan,” the Prime Minister said.

He clarified that he knew that Bako Sahakyan was going to come and that he had expressed his opinion on that during their personal conversation, but refused to disclose the conversation. Pashinyan added that the trial over the case of Robert Kocharyan is widely supported by the Armenian public, yet there are some people who would also like to see another president in court, and that president is Serzh Sargsyan.

“Frankly, people, as well as mass media outlets and non-governmental organizations are directly criticizing me for the fact that Serzh Sargsyan is not in prison yet.” However, Pashinyan reminded that investigative bodies solve these kinds of issues and that those issues aren’t solved due to political considerations.