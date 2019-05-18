Armenia pro-government adherents, Kocharyan supporters demonstrate ahead of court ruling on his pretrial measure case

YEREVAN. – A protest rally is staged Saturday outside a capital city Yerevan court, ahead of the announcement of the verdict of the pretrial measure for the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan.

Kocharyan’s supporters and pro-government adherents have assembled outside this court.

A large number of police forces are patrolling outside this court, and they are overseeing the law and order in the area.

Also, an ambulance is on call outside the court.

Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan on Thursday personally pledged—at the aforesaid court—for the release of Robert Kocharyan from custody.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe. His attorneys, however, maintain that these charges are groundless, and a political persecution is carried out against with this fabricated case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.