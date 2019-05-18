News
Culture Week of Armenia to be held in Iran
Culture Week of Armenia to be held in Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Society, Culture

Edward Khachaturian, cultural attaché of the Armenian Embassy in Iran, announced that a culture week was held in Tehran to strengthen bilateral relations, IRNA reported

Edward Khachaturian told IRNA stated that both sides agreed to hold a cultural week of Armenia in Iran.

He expressed hope that the first cultural week of Armenia in the country will be held by the end of the current Iranian year.

He referred to making Armenian Drama 'Yeva' directed by Anahit Abad as one the best example of cultural cooperation between Iran and Armenia.

“'Yeva' was selected as the Armenian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The movie was jointly made by Farabi Cinema Foundation and National Cinema Center of Armenia,” the source noted.

According to him, he reiterated the fact that Iran and Armenia have had good relations which should be reinforced.

He noted that many Iranian films participate in the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival.
