Victor Soghomonyan: Armenia ex-President will meet his supporters in near future
Victor Soghomonyan: Armenia ex-President will meet his supporters in near future
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The decision of the court on changing the measure of restraint of Armenia second President Robert Kocharyan will have a strong influence both on the pro-life processes in Armenia and in terms of internal political solidarity, the head of the office of the Armenian second president, Victor Soghomonyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

The court’s decision was fair, he said adding that in the near future, Robert Kocharyan will have the opportunity to meet with his supporters.

According to him, early next week, probably on Monday, Robert Kocharyan’s office will inform the public about the ex-President’s plans.

At the same time, he expressed concern over the threats agains Judge David Grigoryan.

As reported earlier, a Yerevan court on Saturday ruled for the release of Kocharyan from pretrial custody, and based on a respective personal pledge.

Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan on Thursday submitted a personal pledge at the aforesaid court, and for commuting Robert Kocharyan’s pretrial measure of remanding in custody.

In March, the court had granted the Special Investigation Service’s petition to extend Robert Kocharyan’s pretrial measure of custody for two more months. The period of this pretrial measure concludes on Sunday.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe. His attorneys, however, maintain that these charges are groundless and a political persecution is carried out against him with this “fabricated” case.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
