Armenian PM visits injured soldiers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Niol Pashinyan visited the celntral military hospital in Yerevan accompanied by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and army chief Artak Davtyan.

PM visited soldiers who had been injured in an adversary fire: Argishti Sepkhanyan, Aghanik Zoroghlyan and Vahe Ayvazyan.

Pashinyan talked to servicemen and their parents and thanked them for their service. PM also visited other wards.

At the hospital Armenian PM held consultation with Minister Toniyan, Chief of Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and Deputy Minister Margar Ghambaryan.

 
