Lawyer appeals to Armenia Prosecutor General amid insult of judge David Balayan

The lawyer Hrant Ananyan submitted a message to the General Prosecutor Arthur Davtyan about the crime as this morning Judge David Balayan was pushed during the rally.

According to lawyer, a video has been revealed which captured a group of people preventing Judge David Balayan from entering the building of the Shengavit residence this morning by using violence.

The judge falls to the ground, and one of the participants insults the judge. Considering that this record contains obvious signs of a crime, the lawyer appealed to the Prosecutor General with a request to open a criminal case and bring those responsible to justice.

As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged supporters to block the buildings of the courts and not allow the courts to work.