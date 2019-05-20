Ruling party leads Indian parliamentary elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seeking re-election after a landslide victory in 2014, DW reported referring to Times of India.
National Democratic Alliance party is gaining, according to various polls, from 255 to 352 seats in parliament.
In turn, the United Progressive Alliance (OPS) coalition of opposition parties led by the All India Trinamool Congress, according to these data, can receive from 94 to 132 mandates. At the moment, representatives of the OPS occupy 59 seats in the People's Chamber, and deputies from the ruling parties - 336 seats.
Elections in India began on April 11 and took place in several stages. Voting, in which about 900 million voters could participate, ended on the eve of May 19. It is expected that the counting of votes will begin on Thursday, May 23, and on the same day the first results will be known.
A party needs to win 272 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha, or lower house of parliament to form a government.