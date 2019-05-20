Karabakh parliament speaker on reforms in Armenia

The processes that were launched a year ago to implement reforms for the strengthening of people power and in all sectors of public life require the support and participation of each and every one of us. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“The developments unfolding in Armenia concern all of us. The only troubling factor in these processes are the undeliberated commentaries of various groups and individuals that create conflicts between Artsakh and Armenia.
Consequently, the success of Armenia’s authorities is the success of all Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora,” he wrote.