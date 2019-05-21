Armenian minister says Armenia needs investments in technology

One of the outcomes of the government’s work of the past year is that there is free entry into all the sectors of the economy and that there are equal conditions for competition. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan declared today during a conference entitled “Fundamental Benchmarks for an Economic Revolution in the Republic of Armenia” and held at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

“This has to be the major impulse for economic operators, that is, it is time to make investments in the field of technologies, become competitive and strengthen positions in the domestic and foreign markets in the long run,” the minister said.

According to him, Armenia remains one of the least power-producing and power-consuming countries per capita, and this is one of the lowest indicators, even in the territory of the CIS countries.

“We won’t be able to move forward without investments. We need to talk about how we can produce technologies, not apply the world’s technologies in our economy,” the minister noted.