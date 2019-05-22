Armenia National Assembly Council convenes special session

The Council of the National Assembly will convene a special session today at 16:00, and the Bright Armenia Party’s initiative to convene a special session of the National Assembly is included in the agenda, reported Spokesperson of Bright Armenia Party Aren Petunts to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Over the past days, Bright Armenia Party has managed to collect the signatures of 36 deputies to convene a special session, including deputies of the Prosperous Armenia faction.
On May 20, the Bright Armenia parliamentary faction proposed to convene a special session and discuss the situation created in the Republic of Armenia following the blockage of courts by citizens based on the statement issued by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Prime Minister’s statement on the possibility of and perspective for making reforms in the judiciary. However, head of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts stated that there are a few problems with certain formulations.