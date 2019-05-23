News
Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office holds meeting on expertise issues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Armenian General Prosecutor Arthur Davtyan held a meeting devoted to systemic problems arising from the appointment and conduct of examinations in the framework of criminal proceedings, Armenian Prosecutor’s General Office press service reported.

The meeting was attended by deputy general prosecutors, heads of territorial offices of the prosecutor’s office, heads of state expert institutions, representatives of investigative bodies and the police.

During the meeting, all negative phenomena affecting the quality and effectiveness of examinations, subjective factors, their causes and ways of solving problems were discussed in detail.

On the instructions of the prosecutor general, over the past few months, expert examinations have been thoroughly studied, the implementation of which, as of March 25, lasted over 2 months. The study showed that there were 916 such examinations.

It was noted that overly long periods of examination have a negative effect on the investigation and on ensuring the rights of the participants in the proceedings. At the same time, overloading of expert institutions, lack of specialists and equipment, low salaries, and poor social security were noted. However, there is still no law on expert activity in the country, which means that the sphere is not regulated as a whole.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
