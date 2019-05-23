Lawyers' fund for insolvent citizens to be created in Armenia

Lawyer’s fund for insolvent citizens will be created in Armenia. The corresponding draft law on amending and supplementing the Law on Advocacy was approved on Thursday at a meeting of the permanent Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs.
Chair of the Armenian Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan noted that recently there has been an increase in crime in the country, respectively, the number of citizens who seek help from public defenders has increased, but congestion may affect the quality of their services. According to him, the Government proposes to create a fund consisting of lawyers who, not being public defenders, will conduct cases for a minimum amount that, due to congestion, public defenders cannot conduct.
According to the draft, which was presented by the Deputy Minister of Armenia Justice ministry, Artak Asatryan, the Chair of the Chamber of Lawyers will be able to conclude an employment contract with a lawyer who is not a member of the Chamber.
“He remains free from contact with the investigator, and the Chamber of Lawyers guarantees his monthly salary. The lawyers involved in this fund will be paid the minimum salary for the work done from the state budget. This will facilitate the work of public defenders, and the quality of the services they provide will not suffer,” he noted.