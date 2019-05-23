Huawei calls US sanctions dangerous precedent

Washington’s restrictive measures against Huawei are a “dangerous precedent” and contradict the values of the international business community, said the deputy chair of the board of directors of the Chinese company, Hu Houkun, at a conference organized by the University of Potsdam.

According to him, the US government imposes unjust restrictions on Huawei based on unfounded accusations, TASS reported referring to DPA.“Who knows what the next step will be if such actions continue?” He wondered.

On May 15, the US leader Donald Trump signed a decree introducing a state of emergency to protect the US information and communications infrastructure from foreign threats. In this regard, the US Trade Department since May 17, has blacklisted Huawei amid the threat to national security.

On May 19, Google deprived Huawei of access to updates of the Android mobile operating system, which smartphones of its production are equipped with. On May 20, the Commerce Department issued Huawei a temporary general license for a period of 90 days, which renews its right to provide service to networks and provide software updates for its mobile devices used in the US. Google said that software updates, including security systems, for the devices of the Chinese company Huawei will be available for the next 90 days.