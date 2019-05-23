Adoption of bill on Armenia parliament's outgoing session postponed

Adoption of the bill on organizing the outgoing sessions of the National Assembly of Armenia has been postponed, and the parliament has offered to hold further discussions. The relevant decision was adopted during the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today.
Introducing the bill, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Sergey Bagratyan stated that the outgoing sessions may be held within the scope of the special sessions. “The session’s agenda will include issues related to the region in which the session will be held. The organizing of the session won’t require additional expenditures since deputies can return to Yerevan in buses on the same day. In addition, there won’t be a need for technical equipment since the voting will be by a raise of hands,” the deputy stated.