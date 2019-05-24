Armenia Police Chief introduces new Commander of Police Troops

Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan introduced the police troops to the newly appointed Commander of the Police Troops, Deputy Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan today, reports the Police of Armenia.
Osipyan expressed gratitude to Samvel Hakobyan, who was the acting Commander of the Police Troops and Deputy Commander of the Police Troops for Combat Service.
Police Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan has been in service since 2003 and has held various positions. On May 22, by a presidential decree, he was appointed Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia, Deputy Chief of Police.
The police chief voiced hope that the police troops would serve more efficiently and with a more heartfelt attitude on the state border and while maintaining public order under the command of Police Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan.