Armenia Military Industry Commission convenes session, chaired by PM

The Commission on Military Industry of the Republic of Armenia convened today a session chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that the military industry sector is a priority sector for the government and that there are serious programs and objectives in relation to this sector. Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the changes in the structure of the Government of Armenia that will lead to the establishment of a Ministry of High Technology Industry. “The military industrial complex, the industrial potential and enterprises must be moved and fitted in the structure of this ministry. We have already held several working discussions on the topic and must set serious objectives to make sure this sector serves as an impetus for not only increase of the level of our security, but also for economic development, and one of the key objectives is to turn Armenia into a technologically advanced country,” the head of government stated.
The activities for preparing young specialists for the military-industrial complex were presented and issues on creation and effective application of the science-technologies-military industry-economic chain were considered during the session.