Armenia's national opera, ballet theater has new management board chairperson
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

The management board of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan has a new chairperson and secretary, reports the Ministry of Culture of Armenia.

Based on the results of a vote held by the management board, Acting Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia Nazeni Gharibyan was elected chairperson of the management board of the “National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan” SNCO, and ballet artist of the Theater Sergey Safaryan was elected the management board’s secretary, as the Ministry’s statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
