Armenia Deputy PM receives UK PM's Trade and Investments Envoy

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received the UK Prime Minister's Trade and Investments Envoy to Armenia, parliamentarian Mark Pritchard. UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth also participated in the meeting.
Greeting the Envoy, Tigran Avinyan stated that there is great potential for the enhancement of trade and economic ties between Armenia and the UK.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Mark Pritchard presented the activities being carried out to deepen the economic ties between Armenia and Great Britain.
The interlocutors highly appreciated the programs that the UK Good Governance Fund is carrying out in Armenia and thoroughly discussed the opportunities for partnership to raise the level of effectiveness of public administration in Armenia. At the request of Mark Pritchard, Avinyan presented the Armenian government’s actions aimed at ensuring inclusive economic growth.