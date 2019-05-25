News
Pompeo orders to sell arms to counter Iran at $ 8.1 billion
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered to approve transactions involving the sale of weapons against Iran to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for $ 8.1 billion, NHK reported

There are 22 unfinished deals with these countries. The sale of weapons by the US is aimed at increasing the self-defense of the partner countries and deterring Iranian aggression.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement on Friday saying the approximately 8.1-billion-dollar sale is intended to "deter Iranian aggression and build partner self-defense capacity."
