Pompeo orders to sell arms to counter Iran at $ 8.1 billion

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered to approve transactions involving the sale of weapons against Iran to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for $ 8.1 billion, NHK reported.
There are 22 unfinished deals with these countries. The sale of weapons by the US is aimed at increasing the self-defense of the partner countries and deterring Iranian aggression.
