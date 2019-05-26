Baghdad offers to mediate with US as Iran’s FM visits Iraq

Iraq’s parliament speaker said Saturday that Baghdad is ready to mediate between the United States and Iran if it is asked to do so. Mohamad Halbousi’s comments, carried by state TV, came shortly after Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad beginning a two-day visit, reports AP.
“We are ready to mediate to solve the crisis between Washington and Tehran if we are asked for that,” al-Halbousi, whose country has close ties with both Washington and Tehran, said. He added that there has been “no official request for such mediation.”