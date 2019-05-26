Armenia President receives China FM

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation led by member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, reports the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
Welcoming the guests, President Sarkissian stated that the recent reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials of both countries are promoting the deepening of relations hinged on the friendship, mutual confidence and mutual respect of both countries. “The friendship between our nations traces back to the friendly cooperation spanning centuries and millennia,” President Sarkissian stated, adding that the two nations cooperated successfully back in the era of the Silk Road.
Minister Wang Yi emphasized that the Armenian people have made great contributions to the history of human civilization. “The Great Silk Road united our two nations centuries ago. The Chinese and Armenian nations treat each other with respect and sympathy, and our bilateral relations are growing persistently,” the Chinese foreign minister noted and transmitted the kind wishes of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon the deepening of trade and economic ties between the two friendly countries, the perspectives for cooperation within the scope of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the enhancement of partnership in the areas of new technologies, education and science.