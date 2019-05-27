News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia PM attending business forum in Syunik Province
Armenia PM attending business forum in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday is visiting Syunik Province where he is participating in the “My Step for Syunik Province” business investment programs’ forum. The event is held in Tatev rural community.

The PM is accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, heads of sectoral departments, MPs, businessmen from Armenia and abroad, representatives of international and banking organizations, developers of business programs, as well as some other representatives of the state administration and public circles.

Syunik governor Hunan Poghosyan opened the event and publicized the economic indicators in the province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fitch affirms Armenia at ‘B+’ with positive outlook
Fitch forecasts the general government deficit to widen to 2.3%...
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 UK PM's Trade and Investment Envoy arrives in Armenia
On this visit he will be meeting with Armenia officials…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM on integrated cadaster: If it turns out we have to go with another way, we will go with another way
The government approved the concept for the creation of an integrated cadaster in the country, and the action plan arising from this concept…
 Armenia PM: Chinese market is open to our products
Armenia is interested in the Belt and Road project, and the Chinese leadership is also interested in Armenia’s participation in this project as intensively as possible…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos