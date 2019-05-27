Armenia PM attending business forum in Syunik Province

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday is visiting Syunik Province where he is participating in the “My Step for Syunik Province” business investment programs’ forum. The event is held in Tatev rural community.

The PM is accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, heads of sectoral departments, MPs, businessmen from Armenia and abroad, representatives of international and banking organizations, developers of business programs, as well as some other representatives of the state administration and public circles.

Syunik governor Hunan Poghosyan opened the event and publicized the economic indicators in the province.