Armenia investigation discovers formality deals, tax evasion within North-South Road Corridor criminal case framework
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Incidents

The investigation is still in progress in connection with the criminal case which the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has launched into the officials who have committed crimes and misuse during the implementation of the North-South Road Corridor program.

The investigation has discovered numerous cases of formality and “non-product” deals between, as well as falsification of documents, theft, and tax evasion by many companies that are included in this program.

In addition, three criminal cases which the State Revenue Committee is investigating—and concerning the aforesaid companies—have been merged into the main case which the Investigative Committee is investigating.

According to preliminary estimates, these companies may have about AMD 600 million in liabilities—including fines and penalties—in terms of tax debts to the state.
