Armenia PM’s wife explains why ex-oligarchs make donations to her charitable foundations

YEREVAN. – Ultimately, we should abandon projecting the previous phenomena on the current authorities and relations. Anna Hakobyan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the “My Step” and the “City of Smile” Foundations and wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, stated this at a press conference on Monday.
She noted the aforesaid when asked whether, just like before, several now former oligarchs were pursuing the same objective of buttering up to the authorities and making use of privileges by making donations to the charitable foundations she heads.
“I would like to recommend to us all to, ultimately, free ourselves from that comparison, to projecting the previous phenomena on the current authorities and relations,” Hakobyan said. “There is no such thing, and there can’t be. Everyone is free to donate to the ‘My Step’ and the ‘City of Smile’ foundations.”