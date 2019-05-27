Armenia Union of Information Technology Enterprises: Army will be provided with 1,000 drone operators in 6 years

The Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE) is implementing a six-year program—with an investment of 3.2 billion drams—of technological workforce creation in Armenia. UITE Director Karen Vardanyan stated this at Monday’s “My Step for Syunik” business forum.

In his words, if this program is implemented, Armenia will get 7.5 billion drams in taxes within six years.

“We are going to create 150 technological enterprises in Syunik,” Vardanyan said. “We will have 1,500 workforce in high tech, 3,000 workforce in [some] other domains. In six years, we will secure 1,000 drone operators to the army.”

He added that in order to bring this program to fruition, respective laboratories will be set up in all schools in Armenia.

The UITE director stressed that the total investments will make about 2.2 billion drams, and 5.5 billion drams will be taxed from the results of this program.