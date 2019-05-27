Armenia PM's wife: I love my husband a lot

I love my husband a lot. This is what Anna Hakobyan, wife of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said as she responded to the question why she accompanies her husband so often during foreign visits when the wives of former officials wouldn’t accompany their husbands so often during official visits in the past.
“It’s not at the expense of the state budget. I don’t know why the wives of former officials wouldn’t accompany their husbands. They could have, and they had the opportunity. What can I say? I love my husband a lot,” she noted.
Anna Hakobyan, who is also the chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile foundations, said she has more business trips since she performs the duties of the chairperson of the foundations’ boards of trustees. She assured that she can’t just get up and travel to a certain country.
“I can’t just go somewhere. I don’t have time for that. I have a big family and a husband whom I have to be with in Armenia. I have children, and I can’t leave them every time because it is stressful for me and them.”