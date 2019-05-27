135 Armenian judges holding special meeting behind closed doors

The special meeting of judges kicked off at the Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction in Ajapnyak Administrative District a while ago.
Armenian News-NEWS.am reports that there are 135 judges participating in the meeting. The judges decided that the meeting would be held behind closed doors.
The special meeting was convened upon the order of Chairman of the Court of Cassation of Armenia Yervand Khundkaryan.
According to preliminary data, during the meeting, the judges will discuss the May 20 blockade of courts based on the call of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the famous speech that the Prime Minister gave after the actions.