Armenia Police Chief holds consultation ahead of elections in Kotayk Province

On May 25, Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan held a working consultation at the police division of Kotayk Province.
The main topic was the local self-government elections to be held in Kotayk Province.
Valeriy Osipyan assigned to provide reinforced service and rule out any unlawful acts during the election campaign and on the day of elections.
As far as electoral bribes are concerned, the police chief noted that police have proved that electoral bribes are ruled out in modern-day Armenia during several nationwide elections and elections to local self-government bodies held last year. The police chief strictly instructed to give adequate responses to those who venture to even make an attempt to give an electoral bribe.
After discussing several issues on organizing and holding legitimate elections, the participants of the consultation also talked about the revelation of crimes, monthly rewards and the police service.