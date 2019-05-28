Armenia PM underscores to CSTO Secretary General candidate importance of reaching relevant agreement (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday received State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Stanislav Zas, who is candidate for the next Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) which includes Armenia.

The PM underscored the importance of reaching an agreement between the CSTO member states on the candidacy of the next secretary general of this organization.

“CSTO is one of the key elements of the security system of the Republic of Armenia, and Armenia is interested in the effective work of that organization,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “CSTO activities shall contribute to maintaining balance and peace in our region.”

The Premier noted that CSTO member states should act according to the charter of this organization, and that Armenia adheres to these principles. Also, he voiced the hope that Zas will contribute to enhancing security cooperation and collective security among CSTO member states.

Stanislav Zas, in turn, thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for Armenia’s approval of his candidacy as the next CSTO Secretary General. He noted that during his respective tenure, he will make maximum efforts to increase the effectiveness of CSTO activities and develop cooperation between the member states.

The interlocutors discussed cooperation within the framework of the CSTO, as well as security challenges, military and technical cooperation, and maintenance of military balance in the region.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia is inclined toward continuing the joint work in a climate of dialogue.

Zas, for his part, yet again stressed that by assuming the post of CSTO Secretary General as of January 1, 2020, his activities will serve to achieve these very objectives and to strengthen security cooperation between the member states of this organization.

Also, he congratulated the Prime Minister and the Armenian people on the occasion of the Republic Day, and wished peace, welfare, and prosperity.