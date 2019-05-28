News
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan should be more realistic and follow Serbia’s lead
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan should be more realistic and follow Serbia’s lead
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijan's leadership should study the statement by Serbian president thoroughly and make conclusions, spokesperson for Karabakh president said.

Davit Babayan's comment came in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am request to comment on the statement of Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic who said Serbia should admit they have no control over situation in Kosovo.

He recalled that this is not the first precedent of showing a civilized approach, and the dissolution of Czechoslovakia is one of them. Another example is Northern Ireland and Scotland who had the right of holding a referendum to withdraw from UK.  The opponents of withdrawal won, he said, adding, however, that the matter was about equal subjects.

As for Serbia, Babayan believes one should admit the reality regardless of biased assessments and emotions.

“This is a very important precedent, and the Azerbaijani authorities should be more realistic following Serbian leadership’s lead. Kosovo is no less important for Serbia, than Karabakh for Azerbaijan, and there is a big difference as Karabakh became a part of Azerbaijani SSR artificially. The statements of Serbia’s president can be considered as a big fly in the ointment for Azerbaijan,” he said.
