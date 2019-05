STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Defense Minister, Major General Karen Abrahamyan on Tuesday received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

Minister Abrahamyan thanked the co-chairs for the efforts to stabilize situation at the line of contact. The sides discussed the situation along the border.