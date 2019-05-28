Artsakh hero on country's participation in Armenia's Republic Day celebrations

I congratulate all of us on First Republic Day of Armenia, which has become a symbol of the rebirth of Armenian statehood. This is what hero of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Arshavir Gharamyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“I wish peace and great achievements. May God protect the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people…
P.S.: Artsakh is not officially participating in the festivities taking place in the Republic of Armenia for the first time during the years of our independence…”
Today marks the 101st anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.