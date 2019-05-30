News
El Confidencial dedicates article to Karabakh
El Confidencial dedicates article to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics, Society

El Confidencial correspondent Ethel Bonet visited Nagorno-Karabakh and shared her impressions in the article ‘Forgotten players of an invisible country: How to survive in unrecognized states.’

At the beginning of her article she referred to Arsenal midfielder Heinrich Mkhitaryan, who is not participating in the match in Baku due to the hostile relations of Azerbaijan to Armenia. The author notes that as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, over 30 thousand people died.

“The fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is in geopolitical uncertainty - neither war nor peace, between independence and international non-recognition - makes Nagorno-Karabakh a unique place. This de facto state, ignored by the international community, lives thanks to political and economic cooperation with Armenia. Stepanakert works like any other European capital with state institutions, state television, state university and international airport. However, any attempts at progress or development are limited to their unrecognized borders,” she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
