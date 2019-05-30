News
Macron rating falls after European Parliament elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

 

The rating of French President Emmanuel Macron fell by two percent after the European Parliament elections, according to Odoxa survey.

Only 30% of respondents consider Macron to be a ‘good president’, while 70% do not support his activities, which is three percent more than last month.

In France, Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (the former National Front) edged out President Macron’s coalition with a first place showing.

The survey was conducted online on May 27. A total of 980 people took part in it, RIA Novosti reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
