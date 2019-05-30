News
Armenia MP on nomination of Stanislav Zas as CSTO Secretary General
Armenia MP on nomination of Stanislav Zas as CSTO Secretary General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Hovhannes Igityan doesn’t know if Armenia gave its consent to the nomination of Stanislav Zas in the position of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“There are still six months left, and Belarus might change its mind and remove its nomination,” Igityan told journalists today.

“Armenia is trying to fill some gaps in the statute of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and make recommendations regarding this absurd situation where the Secretary General prematurely terminates activities and the future is unclear. It doesn’t matter which country is in favor and which country isn’t since there is an electoral procedure,” he said.

As for the criticism that Armenia has reached an agreement with the member states of the CSTO that Armenia will accept the nomination of the pro-Azerbaijani Stanislav Zas, if a new Secretary General isn’t elected by 2020, the MP noted that he is sharply against that criticism.

In response to the rumor that the relations between Putin and Pashinyan are tense, the MP disagreed and said the following: “I have been told that the news about that was published in Armenian presses. They constantly state that Armenia is inferior within the Eurasian Economic Union and that there is a special attitude towards the Prime Minister of Armenia, but this is not the case. Armenia is a full-fledged member, its recommendations are accepted, and Armenia also considers the recommendations of other partners,” Igityan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
