Appeal against release of Robert Kocharyan inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan
Appeal against release of Robert Kocharyan inscribed to Judge Armen Danielyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan have been inscribed to Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal Armen Danielyan, reports the Prosecutor General’s Office.

These appeals are the appeals filed to the Prosecutor General’s Office against the decisions of the first instance court to change the preventive measure of Robert Kocharyan through a personal pledge, suspend the proceedings of the case of Kocharyan and other ex-officials and apply to the Constitutional Court.

On May 18, Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Davit Grigoryan examined the preventive measure of Kocharyan and ruled to release him based on the personal pledge of former and incumbent presidents of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan. On May 20, the court ruled to suspend the proceedings of the case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials and forward the proceedings to the Constitutional Court.

The Prosecutor General’s Office appealed the aforementioned decisions to the Court of Appeal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
