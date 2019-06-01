News
News
Russia PM Medvedev congratulates Armenia PM Pashinyan on his birthday
Russia PM Medvedev congratulates Armenia PM Pashinyan on his birthday
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

RF Premier Dmitry Medvedev has sent a congratulatory message to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, Armenian Prime Minister's press service reported.

The message reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself, I congratulate you on your birthday.

I would like to highlight your sustained attention to the development of strong ties of friendship, partnership and alliance between Russia and Armenia.

Bilateral trade turnover, economic relations and investment cooperation are on the rise. Joint projects are being successfully implemented in energy, industry, infrastructure, science and culture. Integration is deepening in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

I am confident that the ongoing government-to-government efforts will help us expand practical cooperation and promote new mutually beneficial initiatives in a variety of areas. It complies with the long-term interests of our countries.”

 

 
