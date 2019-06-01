Yerevan-Minsk trade turnover increased by 30% in 4 months

The trade turnover between Minsk and Yerevan increased by 30% for 4 months of 2019, said the senior adviser on trade, economic, scientific, technical and investment issues of the Belarus’ Embassy in Armenia Dmitry Semenovich.

His remarks came during the Eurasian Economic Union business forum on June 1, Saturday in Tsakhkadzor.

According to him, the positive dynamics of the growth of trade between the countries has been going on for many years.

“The volume of trade in 2017-2018 increased by 1.6 times, exceeding the milestone of $ 50 million,” he said.

The representative expressed confidence that overcoming obstacles, in particular, the implementation of coordinated macroeconomic policies, including within the EEU, could lead to even more impressive results.

“Belarus is ready to implement programs with Armenia in the direction of production of elevators, passenger and agricultural equipment,” he said.

Referring to the indicators of trade between the EEU member states, Semenovich said that the volume of trade in 2017 increased by 27.4%, and in 2018 - by another 9.2%.