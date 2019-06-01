News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.1
EUR
535.41
RUB
7.33
Show news feed
Yerevan-Minsk trade turnover increased by 30% in 4 months
Yerevan-Minsk trade turnover increased by 30% in 4 months
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The trade turnover between Minsk and Yerevan increased by 30% for 4 months of 2019, said the senior adviser on trade, economic, scientific, technical and investment issues of the Belarus’ Embassy in Armenia Dmitry Semenovich.

His remarks came during the Eurasian Economic Union business forum on June 1, Saturday in Tsakhkadzor.

According to him, the positive dynamics of the growth of trade between the countries has been going on for many years.

“The volume of trade in 2017-2018 increased by 1.6 times, exceeding the milestone of $ 50 million,” he said.

The representative expressed confidence that overcoming obstacles, in particular, the implementation of coordinated macroeconomic policies, including within the EEU, could lead to even more impressive results.

“Belarus is ready to implement programs with Armenia in the direction of production of elevators, passenger and agricultural equipment,” he said.

Referring to the indicators of trade between the EEU member states, Semenovich said that the volume of trade in 2017 increased by 27.4%, and in 2018 - by another 9.2%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ministry: Exports to EEU member states grows by 34% since Armenia enters union
“Armenia’s entry into the EEU, which took place during the decline of the global economy as a whole…
 The 5th EEU: Armenia - Cooperation business forum being held in Tsakhkadzor
The forum is held to establish new business relations between EEU member states...
 Minasyan: Lack of common border with EEU states is major problem for Armenia
“This problem should be solved as quickly as possible in order to increase export opportunities…
 Kazakh envoy: Media, NGO’s role in common sites' formation within EEU is very important
“All opportunities within the EEU should be widely covered in the media…
 Armenia President has working lunch with ambassadors of other EAEU member countries
On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Armenia PM gives speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session
“The formation of a common electric power market of the Union will allow the member states to enhance cooperation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos