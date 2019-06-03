News
Karabakh parliament speaker receives Ryan Griffiths
Karabakh parliament speaker receives Ryan Griffiths
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan received today Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at the University of Syracuse Ryan Griffiths.

Issues related to recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the perspectives for the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the role that Artsakh has played in global processes and Azerbaijan’s repression against foreigners visiting Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.
