Armenia PM appoints 10 deputy ministers at 5 ministries

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed ten deputy ministers at five ministries.
Irina Ghaplanyan was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment.
Arayik Khzmalyan, Grisha Tamrazyan and Arevik Anapiosyan were appointed Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.
Gegham Vardanyan appointed Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry.
Avag Avanesyan and Artak Kamalyan have been appointed Deputy Ministers of Economy.
Hakob Vardanyan, Bagrat Badalyan and Lilia Shushanyan were appointed Deputy Ministers of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.