Cypriot FM: Our parliament expected to ratify EU-Armenia agreement in coming weeks

Cyprus supports the strengthening of EU-Armenia relations both within the framework of the Eastern Partnership and the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement of November 2017, and beyond, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said after trilateral meeting with Greek FM Giorgos Katrougalos and Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
“In relation to the Partnership Agreement, I would like to add that we expect it to be ratified by the House of the Representatives in the coming weeks. Its entry into force will set EU-Armenia relations on a new footing,” he said.
Christodoulides added that during the meeting they agreed to broaden our cooperation within the framework of international organizations and various multilateral fora. The ministers also exchanged views with my two colleagues on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and on the implementation of the Prespa Agreement.