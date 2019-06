Revenues of the state budget of Armenia in 2018 amounted to 1 trillion 342 billion drams, which is 98.3% of the planned, Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said on Wednesday.

According to him, actual expenses in 2018 amounted to 1 trillion 447 billion drams, as a result of which the specified program index was implemented by 94.7%.

“The budget deficit in 2018 was 105 billion drams,” the Finance Minister said.