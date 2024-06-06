Today, we celebrated the successful completion of CLASS, a flagship social services project funded by USAID and implemented by World Vision.
In 2017, USAID initiated the Community Level Access to Social Services (CLASS) project in partnership with World Vision, the Child Development Foundation, the Women’s Support Center, and the Disaster Risk Reduction National Platform.
Looking back:
- CLASS played a pivotal role in strengthening Armenia's social protection system.
- CLASS significantly improved the lives of vulnerable families across all 10 regions of Armenia and Yerevan.
- CLASS enhanced case management practices, ensuring better support for highly vulnerable children and families.
- CLASS empowered families living in poverty, fostering their resilience.
- CLASS provided crucial support for the psycho-social recovery and resilience-building of women affected by conflict.
- CLASS established sustainable partnerships with Yerevan State University and the National Institute for Labor and Social Research to develop a comprehensive curriculum for training social workers.
Seven years ago, Armenia had only eight social workers. Today, due to this project, we have 150 well-trained professionals ready to assist vulnerable families across Armenia.
“Often vulnerable people are left out and this is where community social workers come in. It’s their role to identify, find and serve the people that are at risk of being forgotten. The dedicated service of the social workers during COVID and more recently with the influx of displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh is remarkable,”- said John Allelo, USAID/Armenia Mission Director in his opening remarks during the event.
“It is important for us to see knowledgeable, well-informed, and professional social workers in the system, who are ready to listen to people in difficult life situations, be by their side, and, when necessary, provide targeted, prompt, and organized responses to issues that require solutions. Our ministry will continue enhancing social work institute and will make efforts to introduce institutional tools for this purpose,"- Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, mentioned in his welcome speech.
“Today I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to our partners engaged in CLASS project. Cooperation is also an example of social service. CLASS project’s success is the result of excellent cooperation among National and Local level partners. Finally, I extend my gratitude to USAID for provision of continuous support to our country in ongoing reform processes”, - Raffi Doudaklian, Program Director of World Vision Armenia, mentioned in his welcome speech.
The success of the CLASS project is a result of strong collaboration with national and local governments, as well as the Yerevan Municipality. As the project concludes, it leaves a lasting legacy: a stronger social system and a skilled social workers to support those in need.